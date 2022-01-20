Short-term rental program set to begin in Welland

Welland is getting set to launch their new short-term rental licensing program.

The new rules go into place on January 31st.

Owners renting out a dwelling for 28 days or less will be required to have the license.

It does not apply to bed and breakfasts hotel/motels, or boarding or lodging houses.

The license will cost $1,029 in the first year and a $75 renewal fee the following years.

For more information or to register you can visit https://www.welland.ca/BylawEnforcement/ShortTermRentals.asp

If you have questions about the by-law or the licensing, you can also contact Planning at 905-735-1700 x2251 or 2257 or By-law Enforcement at 905-735-1700 x2224.