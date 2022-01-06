Shorter isolation allowed in Ontario if two rapid tests come back negative

Ontarians with COVID-19 symptoms can leave isolation sooner than the required five days if two rapid antigen tests come back negative.

Officials say people can resume their regular activities if they receive two negative rapid test results separated by 24 to 48 hours and if their symptoms improve for 24 hours.

The province says it expects rapid test demand will increase to 18 million per week as the Omicron variant spreads, and supply will be limited to high-risk areas for now.

The province says the federal government has committed to send 54.3 million rapid tests to Ontario for January, and the province has purchased 85 million additional tests.

Rapid tests are being reserved in Ontario for test-to-work plans so people can resume work sooner after an exposure, regular testing of workers in high-risk jobs and for people with symptoms who aren't eligible for PCR tests.

Supply will go first to settings like long-term care homes, hospitals, shelters and Indigenous communities, with further supply for some education settings and workplaces with vaccinate-or-test mandates.

