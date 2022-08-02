Shot fired during Grimsby robbery

Niagara Police are searching for three suspects after a shot was fired during a gas station robbery in Grimsby.

It happened early Monday morning at the Petro Canada at 424 South Service Road.

A lone employee says three men entered the gas station demanding money.

Two of the suspects were armed, one with a pistol while the other had bear spray.

They allegedly stole cash and cigarettes before the employee attempted to run from the store.

That is when one of the suspects allegedly fired one shot at the fleeing employee but missed and hit the wall.

The first suspect is described as white, 5"9' with a slender medium build, he was wearing a black hoodie with large green print, black pants, and black high tops with white lettering.

The second suspect is white, 6"0' with a medium build, light brown hair, he was also wearing a black hoodie, black Nike track pants, and black Nike flip flops with black socks.

The third suspect is white, 5"5' with a slender build, wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, grey tack pants, and black and white Nike high tops shoes.

The three were believed to be driving a red Hyundai possibly and Elantra that had tinted windows, bright fog lights, and the rear drivers tire was a spare donut tire.

The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone who recognizes one of the suspects or the car from the included photos should call the police and not approach or confront the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009336.