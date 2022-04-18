Should a reptile zoo be exempt from some city bylaws so it can operate out of a St. Catharines mall?

The issue of a reptile zoo operating out of a St. Catharines mall will come up at city council at its next meeting.

On Monday, April 25th, St. Catharines Council will discuss if Reptilia can open a location at the Fairview Mall.

Currently there are city bylaws in place which would restrict some types of reptiles, including some venomous snakes, which are proposed to be part of Reptilia's location.

City staff have recommended the company be allowed to operate at the mall in the former IKEA space, and be exempt from some parts of the bylaw.

Reptilia says 75% of its reptiles have been rescued, and 15% are from other zoos.

It is running two locations in Ontario currently, in Vaughn and Whitby.

Some residents and animal welfare organizations have expressed opposition, including Niagara Action for Animals, Zoocheck Inc., World Animal Protection, and Canadian Wildlife Federation.

Back in January, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society asked that the request for an exemption to the bylaws be voted down, saying keeping of exotic animals poses serious threats to public safety, such as transmission of disease, risk of escape and potential injury to handlers or the public who come in direct interaction.