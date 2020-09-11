Should bars and restaurants close earlier?
B.C. is doing it, and it's a possibility in Ontario, closing down bars and restaurants early.
In order to curb rising COVID-19 numbers, B.C.'s top doctor has ordered nightclubs closed, and bars and restaurants to stop serving booze at 10 o'clock.
Yesterday, there was a bit of back and forth between the Premier and Toronto's mayor on who has the authority to impose early closing times.
Doug Ford says cities can do it on their own, with the mayor saying no they can't.
Toronto Public Health then weighed in noting they can do it on a bar by bar basis, but when it comes to blanket decisions, that's up to the province.
That prompted both Mayor John Tory and Doug Ford to say they have decided to work together on a joint response to slow the spread of the virus.
