Should bus drivers be allowed to wear kilts on casual Fridays???
Ontario's human rights tribunal has dismissed a case by a bus driver who was sent home on a casual Friday to change out of his kilt.
Tracy Macdonnell had alleged anti-Scottish discrimination against Grand River Transit in the Region of Waterloo.
He testified he was proud of his heritage and felt hurt by the directive.
The company argued kilts were off-limits despite the relaxed casual Friday dress code.
The tribunal found no evidence of discrimination or harassment against Macdonnell.
It also noted he was not disciplined.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.