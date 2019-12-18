Should bus drivers be allowed to wear kilts on casual Fridays???

Ontario's human rights tribunal has dismissed a case by a bus driver who was sent home on a casual Friday to change out of his kilt.

Tracy Macdonnell had alleged anti-Scottish discrimination against Grand River Transit in the Region of Waterloo.

He testified he was proud of his heritage and felt hurt by the directive.

The company argued kilts were off-limits despite the relaxed casual Friday dress code.

The tribunal found no evidence of discrimination or harassment against Macdonnell.

It also noted he was not disciplined.