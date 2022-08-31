Should high school start later so teens can get enough sleep? Brock expert says yes

One Brock University expert is calling for later high school start times to help teens get a good nights' rest.

Associate Professor of Health Sciences Karen Patte says delaying the time when high schools start classes in the morning by as little as 10 minutes can have a positive impact on teens’ sleep.

Teenagers 14 to 17 years old are recommended to get eight to 10 hours of sleep a night.



Patte says less than half of Canadian youth met these guidelines.

“Adolescents need to sleep in longer to get sufficient sleep due to this biological shift,” she says. “Education on sleep is not enough. Policies like delayed school start times will set them up for success.”

Patte co-leads the Canada-wide COMPASS study, which surveys more than 60,000 secondary school students every year in Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, British Columbia and, starting this year, P.E.I.

Start times for high schools vary across jurisdictions, ranging from around 8 to 9:30 a.m. on average.

Patte says families can start to get into a more regular sleep schedule in preparation for the return to school including sticking to consistent bed and wake-up times, and keeping screens out of the bedroom.