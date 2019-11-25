Should men in Ontario have to pay for the PSA test? Gates says no

Should men have to pay to be screened for prostate cancer?

Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates doesn't think so, and he will be raising the issue at Queen's Park Tuesday.

The Ontario government will pay for the screening test if the doctor suspects prostate cancer, but will not cover the cost as a screening procedure.

About seven out of every 10 men diagnosed with prostate cancer will not die from this disease - rather they will die with the disease and from other causes such as heart disease, stroke or old age.

November has been dubbed 'Movember' raising awareness and funds for cancers that impact men.