Should Niagara create a space for people to mourn COVID victims?

Do you think Niagara needs a place for people to go and mourn those lost to COVID-19?

St. Catharines Regional Councillor Laura Ip wants Niagara to create a space for residents to visit, and pay tribute to the virus's victims.

Ip has asked Regional staff to provide some ideas for a memorial site.

"We've lost at least 427 people related to COVID. None of those families have been able to grieve in a way we are accustomed to grieving."

"People haven't been able to hug loved ones in the grief process, we have a lot of people grieving alone."

Two local residents lost their battle with the virus on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

"We've lowered flags and we've issued statements, I just think we should do more."