Should Ontario schools provide free menstrual products for students?
A group including all four of Ontario's main teachers unions is urging the provincial government to offer free menstrual products in all publicly funded schools.
The group, led by the Toronto Youth Cabinet, made the call in an open letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce on Monday.
It says some Ontario school boards -- such as the Toronto District School Board and the Waterloo Region District School Board -- have taken action on their own, but the group is calling for the province to expand that to all 72 of Ontario's boards.
The group notes that British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island offer free menstrual products to all students.
The letter says menstrual products are a necessity, not a luxury.
It says a lack of access to period products can lead to students missing school and work.
