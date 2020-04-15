Should pro sports return during the pandemic? Brock prof weighs in

A Brock University Sports Management Professor asking the difficult question, should professional sports leagues get back up and running in the midst of the pandemic?

Assistant Professors Michael Naraine says it gives the perception that everything is fine, which may cause people to feel things are back to normal and begin ignoring pandemic guidelines such as social distancing.

Naraine adds if this was not about money, we would ride it out, because the safest choice is to stay at home.

He points to the many questions arising about Major League Baseball's proposal to play all games in Phoenix with no fans allowed to attend.

Naraine asks what happens if a player gets the virus, are they kicked out like they are on a reality TV show?