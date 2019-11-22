Should St.Catharines close Garden City Golf Course to save money?

St.Catharines council will have to decide if it should shut down its Garden City Golf Course to save $200,000 a year.

The budget standing committee is recommending the city-run course be closed to keep costs down, and the issue will go before council as a whole next month.

Councillor Dawn Dodge tells CKTB she understands some residents think the course has exceeded its life span, but she wants to keep the course in city hands.

She says it's a great little course and serves a purpose for older adults, seniors, students and golfers on a budget.

The issue comes before council December 16th.

The Garden City Golf Course is described on the city's website as 'a par-60 executive course located at 37 Lincoln Ave. The course is owned and operated by the City of St. Catharines and features a licensed clubhouse and patio, putting and chipping green and practice driving cages.'

The course offers a student discount on Thursdays when they can golf 9 holes for $8.

During the prime season (June to August) a round will cost you $34.10.

An annual adult Membership costs just over $600.

The course has yet to make a profit for the city.

Dodge says she would be very happy if the course can stay open and break even financially.