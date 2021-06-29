Should St. Catharines rename Centennial Gardens?

The City of St. Catharines is seeking feedback from residents on the re-naming of Centennial Gardens and some of its amenities.

City Council wants to see if there is public interested in renaming the park on Oakdale Ave.

Some councillors asked that Richard Pierpoint Park be included as one of the options for the name.

Pierpoint, considered one of Canada’s most famous black loyalists, spent much of his adult life in St. Catharines after receiving a land grant that included some of the property which is known today as Centennial Gardens.

Council also asked that consideration be given to ways to recognize Canada’s centennial and the creation of the park, such as naming a park asset like the pavilion, as well as consideration for additional recognition in the park for the Indigenous community.

Residents have until Tuesday, July 13, at 3 p.m. to submit their ideas.

Once all suggestions have been received, staff will review the names and is expected to seek further input on any specific names potentially being considered in August.

For more details and to share your ideas click here.