Should we cancel Halloween trick or treating?

The Halloween decorations are out on store shelves, but the question is will the kids be able to go trick or treating amid a pandemic?

So far no Canadian municipality has made a call, but the question has come up after Los Angeles County announced it's prohibiting trick or treating.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says that he "won’t hesitate" to push for its cancellation if health officials decide its too risky.

Tory made the comment during an interview with CP24 yesterday, noting any such decision would be based solely on the advice of Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and other health officials.