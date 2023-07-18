Shovels officially in the ground for the new South Niagara Hospital in Niagara Falls

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Niagara Falls today to celebrate the start of construction on the new South Niagara Hospital.

Premier Doug Ford attended the ceremony at the site at the corner of Biggar and Montrose Roads, along with his Health Minister Sylvia Jones, and Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma.

The 12-storey $3.6B hospital is expected to be 1.3-million-square-feet and house 469 single patient bedrooms, eight operating suites, and two MRI machines.

It will offer a full scope of hospital services, including emergency, critical care, diagnostic, therapeutic and surgical services.

It is slated to open in 2027.

NOW | Premier Doug Ford and officials from Niagara Region and Niagara Health celebrate groundbreaking of $3.6B South Niagara Hospital. Expected opening date is 2028. pic.twitter.com/fWcfCWr9iG — NewsTalk 610 CKTB (@610CKTB) July 18, 2023

“Today’s groundbreaking event for the new South Niagara hospital brings us one step closer to connecting the people of the growing Niagara region to more convenient care close to home for generations to come,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Right across the province, we’re investing nearly $50 billion over the next 10 years to support more than 50 major hospital projects. When it comes to your health, we’re building a healthcare system that all Ontarians deserve.”

300 guests attended today's event including elected officials, donors, Indigenous partners, and officials from Niagara Health.

“Niagara residents have been planning, wishing, and waiting for this hospital for more than 10 years. I am thrilled that today we have officially broken ground on this exciting new facility,” said Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO of Niagara Health. “The hard work, planning, fundraising, and dedication from our teams and the community is making this dream a reality. We are one step closer to building a state-of-the-art hospital that will transform how we deliver healthcare in the region and allow Niagara residents to get the care they need right in our own community.”