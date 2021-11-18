Shrine Niagara bringing Santa to you this Saturday

The Niagara Shrine Club will be bringing Santa out of the Maid Of the Mist float in four neighbourhoods in Niagara Falls.

The float will hit the road four Saturdays starting November 20th.

The club will be driving around certain subdivisions from 9:00 am to noon with Santa on the back to see children while collecting donations for Project Share.

This Saturday the float will visit the subdivision bordered by Mountain Road, Dorchester Road and Thorold Stone Road.

The Niagara Region has three active Shrine Clubs.

"Should you have a child that has a physical challenge and needs assistance please contact any Shrine Club and we will do everything we can to assist you and your child if we can." Shrine Niagara