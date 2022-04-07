Sick, but it's not COVID? Flu activity also on the rise in Niagara: Public Health

Not only is Niagara seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, it is also seeing a recent increase in influenza activity.

Niagara Public Health says the increase in flu activity is likely due to the elimination of measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19, as those measures were also suppressing flu.

The flu is a respiratory illness that causes sudden onset of fever, coughing, sore throat, chills, headache, runny or stuffy nose, body aches and muscle pains.

It is spread by coughing, sneezing, or coming into contact with surfaces or objects contaminated with the virus.

Severe cases can lead to serious breathing problems or pneumonia. On average, 1,400 Ontarians die each year of influenza.

The most vulnerable groups are adults over 65 years old, people with underlying medical conditions, young children, pregnant women and Indigenous people.

"Because the flu and COVID-19 have many of the same symptoms, it is often difficult to know which illness they are caused by. Regardless of which illness it is, those experiencing symptoms should self-isolate and follow current Public Health guidance to protect others from either of these infections."

Public Health is asking residents to wear a mask, get vaccinated, stay home if you are ill, clean your hands regularly with warm water and soap for 20 seconds and/or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cough into your elbow, arm/sleeve or tissue and clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces regularly.

Public Health is encouraging all eligible residents, six months of age and older, who have not received their flu shot this season to get a flu shot by visiting a participating pharmacy or primary care provider.