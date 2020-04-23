Sick cats at Bronx Zoo are coughing but still eating well

The outbreak of COVID-19 continues at the Bronx Zoo.

The non profit that runs the New York City zoo says several more big cats have tested positive for the virus including three tigers and three African lions.

Last month, the zoo announced a 4 year old Malaysian tiger named Nadia had contracted the disease.

The zoo says the animals have developed coughs but adds they are eating well and behaving normally.

The cats were infected by a staff member who was positive but at the time showed no symptoms.