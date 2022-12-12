Sick Kids says cancelling surgeries allowed staff to redeploy to ICU and save lives
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says cancelling surgeries that allowed staff to redeploy to its jammed intensive care unit has saved lives.
The head of the I-C-U, Doctor Steven Schwartz, says the difficult move to cancel surgeries recently has paid off as the hospital deals with a surge of young patients with respiratory illnesses.
He
says it allowed the hospital to implement a team-based care model that shifts away from its one-nurse-to-one-patient model.
The specialized nurses from surgical units now work with an I-C-U nurse as they care for three patients or more.
Schwartz says it has come at a steep cost to other children who need surgeries but now have to wait longer.
He says the I-C-U is still running overcapacity, as it has for the past month.
The hospital is preparing for the surge of respiratory patients to last until March.
