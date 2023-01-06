SickKids says most systems are back after a ransomware attack

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto says most of its priority systems are back after a ransomware attack affected its operations.



Dr. Ronald Cohn, president of SickKids, says about 80 per cent of the hospital's priority systems have been restored.



He says the cyberattack that began on December 18th was dealt with relatively quickly with minimal disruptions to patients and families.



On Saturday, LockBit, a ransomware group the U-S Federal Bureau of Investigation has called one of the world's most active and destructive, issued a brief apology and offered SickKids a free decryptor to unlock its data.



Cohn says the hospital did not use the decryptor, it has not paid any ransom and its technical team is working to restore the remaining systems.



He says the hospital's electronic medical records were not affected.



LockBit has been connected to recent cyberattacks on municipalities in Ontario and Quebec, experts say, and a Russian-Canadian citizen was arrested in October for his alleged participation in the group.