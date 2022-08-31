Signed, sealed, delivered: Hamilton launches new Vote by Mail option ahead of municipal election

Hamilton voters can opt to Vote by Mail in the comfort of their home for the upcoming municipal election on October 24, 2022. The option to Vote by Mail is one of the many ways the City of Hamilton is working to improve the voter experience, increase access and reduce barriers to voting.

Vote by Mail was approved by City Council as an alternative voting method for 2022. Eligible voters who wish to vote by mail must be on the voters list and complete an application online or by phone to receive a ballot package between September 1 to 22, 2022. If an eligible voter is not on the voters list, an Application to Amend the Voters List can be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk.

A Vote by Mail Ballot packages include a voting instruction sheet, ballot, inner ballot secrecy envelope, voter declaration form and outer return envelope with prepaid postage.



Completed Vote by Mail packages must be received by Election Day, October 24, 2022. Packages can be mailed in via Canada Post or submitted in person at a designed vote by mail drop box located at City Hall and the City’s five Municipal Service Centre locations. Return envelopes come with prepaid postage, so no stamp is required.

For the most up-to-date information on #HamiltonVotes2022 about voting, running or working in the upcoming municipal election, visit hamilton.ca/elections.

Quick Facts

In addition to voting by mail, eligible voters in Hamilton can cast their ballot in a number of ways: Ballot on Demand at McMaster University, Mohawk College and Redeemer University, allowing eligible students/voters to vote on campus regardless of their ward on October 18, 2022. Advance Voting days, providing voters with many opportunities to visit a polling station and cast their vote early on October 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2022. Election Day with 157 polling stations across all 15 wards, which includes at least one accessible location and tablet reader in each ward.

The City of Hamilton provides services that support residents and the community – voting in the municipal election directly impacts the daily lives of Hamiltonians.

Elected officials, like the Mayor and Councillors, are elected to represent the public and govern making important decisions, under legislation, that impact residents’ quality of life and determine how tax dollars are spent. For example, investment and growth decisions about local roads, recreation centres, parks, libraries, fire stations and other municipal services.

School board trustees are elected members of a school board that make important decisions ensuring schools operate in compliance with the law and standards established by the Province to provide educational opportunities for students. For example, decisions that result in educational programs and services that are responsive to a diverse community of students.

Eligible voters are: Canadian Citizens over the age of 18, a tenant that resides or owns property in the City of Hamilton and is not prohibited from voting under law.

The City encourages and supports all residents over the age of 18 to take part in the election and vote this October.

“Voting by mail is a secure, efficient and inclusive way to ensure eligible voters in Hamilton have the opportunity to cast their ballot. It can save voters time and reduce potential barriers voters may face related to accessing transportation, weather, scheduling work and potentially long lines at polling stations. We are committed to increasing civic engagement across the community; Vote by Mail is one of the many ways we hope to make voting as easy and accessible as possible.” - Andrea Holland, City Clerk

SOURCE: CITY OF HAMILTON