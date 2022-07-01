'Significant crash' on QEW in Niagara following alleged stunt driving
Ontario Provincial Police are on scene of a 'significant collision' following alleged stunt driving on the QEW in Niagara.
Police say they received reports of two vehicles racing on the QEW near Christie Street in Grimsby.
Both cars ended losing control and crashing into the ditch.
Police say one person is in custody for stunt driving and dangerous driving.
There are delays in both directions of the QEW.
2 vehs reported racing #QEW and #ChristieSt #Grimsby resulted in significant collision, #NiagaraOPP on scene, 1 in custody for #Stunt and #DangerousDrive, expect delays both directions as investigation ongoing. ^kw#CanadaDay #SlowDown #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/7hANfZFXKR— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 2, 2022