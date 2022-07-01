iHeartRadio
'Significant crash' on QEW in Niagara following alleged stunt driving

Ontario Provincial Police are on scene of a 'significant collision' following alleged stunt driving on the QEW in Niagara.

Police say they received reports of two vehicles racing on the QEW near Christie Street in Grimsby.

Both cars ended losing control and crashing into the ditch. 

Police say one person is in custody for stunt driving and dangerous driving.

There are delays in both directions of the QEW.

 

