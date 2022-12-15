Significant delays for Niagara school buses due to wintery weather

Niagara Student Transportation Services says that there are significant delays on routes this morning.

They say the weather is worse than anticipated in many parts of Niagara, with freezing rain impacting student transportation.

Drivers are fulfilling routes, but there are and will continue to be significant delays this morning.

Officials add that drivers are pulling over or taking alternate routes and proceeding when it is safe to do so.

They add you can visit https://portal.nsts.ca/Cancellations.aspx for a complete list of routes affected.