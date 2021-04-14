Significant lane shifting expected at intersection of Stanley and Ferry in Niagara Falls
Expect a bit of a traffic snag in Niagara Falls today due to maintenance work on the water system.
Lane shifting will be in effect at the intersection of Stanley Ave and Ferry Street, primarily impacting the eastbound and southbound lanes.
The work is expected to take 2 - 4 hours, but the city has not released a schedule for when the work is expected to start today.
