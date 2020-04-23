Signs going up in Niagara-on-the-Lake to deter tourists

Signs are now going up in Niagara-on-the-Lake to deter tourists from flocking to the historic town.

The signs reading “Please Stay Home,” “Local Traffic Only,” and “No Public Washrooms” are going up on roads leading into the community.

Lord Mayor Betty Disero tells CKTB this is a way to ask visitors to stay at home instead of flocking to the community to sight see and then ask to use washrooms at local gas stations and grocery stores.

The first sign was placed at the corner of John Street and Queen’s Parade and Staff expect that additional signs will go up at main gateways to the town in the days to come.