Signs Omicron wave is peaking

Canada's top doctor says COVID-19 hospitalizations and the number of patients needing critical care are still rising.

Dr. Theresa Tam says with so many health workers getting sick themselves, there remains an immense strain on the country's health system.

But Tam says there are positive signs the Omicron wave is peaking in Canada.

She says case rates, the share of tests coming back positive, and wastewater surveillance are all pointing towards a slowing spread of COVID-19.

Still, Tam warns against trivializing the virus because it is still capable of causing serious harm