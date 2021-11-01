Silver Cross mother remembers daughter as vibrant, outgoing woman with a mischievous streak

This year's Silver Cross mother says her daughter, army corporal Karine Blais, was a vibrant, outgoing young woman with a mischievous streak.



The Royal Canadian Legion says Josee Simard will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day next week on behalf of all mothers who've lost children in service to Canada.



Blais was 21 when the reconnaissance vehicle she was steering struck an improvised explosive device near Kandahar just two weeks into her first tour in 2009.



Simard, of Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region, says the loss of one of her four children and stepchildren shattered the family, but that her spirit lives on in their memories.