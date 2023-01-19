Singer, songwriter and guitarist David Crosby has died
David Crosby has died.
The singer-songwriter-guitarist and founding member of two popular bands was 81 years old.
He started both the Byrds and Crosby, and Stills & Nash -- which became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
His wife released a statement to Variety today saying he passed away surrounded by his family after suffering from a long illness.
