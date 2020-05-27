Singh calls for RCMP investigation into conditions at long-term care facilities

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for an investigation into the allegations made in a military report about Ontario's long-term care home.

"This report should merit being referred to the RCMP for investigation and potentially charges being laid. This is appalling, and what's further appalling is if the federal government does not act."

He also criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for saying the facilities fall under provincial jurisdiction.

"How could the Prime Minister quote jurisdiction to families that have lost loved ones?" he asked. "To some of the most vulnerable people in our society who are dying in long-term care because of the neglect?"

During his daily address today, Trudeau said, "We need to do a better job of caring for seniors. They raised us, they built this country, they deserve better."

He went on to say conversations need to be had about how we care for our elders in this country but maintained that ultimately the responsibility falls to provincial governments. "We respect the provincial responsibility to get theses situations udner control. But we will be there to help."

The report from the military details allegations of insect infestations, hygiene issues, aggressive feeding, and even resident left to cry for help for hours.

Premier Doug Ford has a conference scheduled for this afternoon with Minister of Long-Term Care Merrilee Fullerton.