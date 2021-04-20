Single day drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario as hospitalization continue to rise
A steep drop in new COVID-19 cases today as Ontario reports 3,469 new cases.
Today's figure is 978 fewer than yesterday's 4,447, but Ontario seven-day average for new daily cases remains high at 4,319.
The latest update also includes 22 new deaths linked to the virus.
Hospitalization numbers continue to rise with 158 new admissions, 18 more people in ICUs, and 21 more people requiring ventilators.
