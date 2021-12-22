Single transit system for Niagara is on the way

It has been a long time coming but a new transit commission is on the way.

Thorold City Council casting the go ahead vote for a new single integrated transit commission for Niagara.

7 of the 12 municipalities have now approved the plan, with four more still to vote.

The plan previously gained regional councils support, and the municipalities that have approved it represent a majority of the population - thus completing the triple majority it required.

There are still four more municipalities set to vote and possibly Welland who originally wanted to see some changes to the proposal.

Regional council will likely establish the new commission in March and then municipalities will select their representatives on the new transitional commission.

Everything should be up and running for 2023.