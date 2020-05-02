iHeartRadio
Single winning ticket sold for Lotto Max

lotto max

A Lotto Max player somewhere in the Prairies has 55 million good reasons for checking their ticket this morning.
 

Last night's $55 million jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold on the Prairies.
 

The runner-up prize of just over $1 million went to a lottery player in British Columbia.
 

The draw also offered three Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each, but none were won.

