Siscoe runs for mayor in St. Catharines

Mat Siscoe is running for the Mayor's chair in St. Catharines.

The current regional councillor filing his nominations papers today for the municipal election this fall.

Siscoe was appointed to regional council after serving nearly three terms as a city councillor in St. Catharines.

The high school teacher was also the St. Catharines Budget Chair from 2014-2022.

Current St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik announced last week that he would not be seeking re-election.

