Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year

A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's plan to bury its nuclear waste underground.



Late next year, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization plans to select the site for Canada's deep geological repository.



It's where millions of bundles of used nuclear fuel will be placed in a network of rooms connected by cavernous tunnels, as deep below the Earth's surface as the C-N Tower is tall.



It's down to two sites -- the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation-Ignace area in northwestern Ontario and the Saugeen Ojibway Nation-South Bruce area in southern Ontario -- and they'll vote next year on their willingness to host the project.



Some community members say the process has caused deep divisions, with people weighing economic benefits and safety concerns, in particular water contamination.



But nuclear officials say for contamination to happen multiple layers of protections would have to fail -- including carbon steel containers coated with copper and encased in bentonite clay.



Once a site is selected, regulatory approvals should take about 10 years, followed by about 10 years of construction, then the used fuel will be loaded in over 50 to 60 years.



The repository would then be monitored for about 70 years before being sealed up.