Sitel St. Catharines is hiring

Sitel St. Catharines is currently looking to fill over 200 full time, temporary positions.

The company provides support to clients in the Financial, Retail, and Telecommunications industries.

Recently, Sitel has been asked to help the Canadian Telecommunications Company.

Due to COVID-19, 95% of Sitel employees are temporarily working from home.

Interested applicants can visit jobs.sitel.com for more information.

Interviews will be conducted by video conference.