Sitel St. Catharines is hiring
Sitel St. Catharines is currently looking to fill over 200 full time, temporary positions.
The company provides support to clients in the Financial, Retail, and Telecommunications industries.
Recently, Sitel has been asked to help the Canadian Telecommunications Company.
Due to COVID-19, 95% of Sitel employees are temporarily working from home.
Interested applicants can visit jobs.sitel.com for more information.
Interviews will be conducted by video conference.
COVID-19 | Sitel St. Catharines To Hire Over 200 Work From Home PositionsMatt Holmes Speaks with Gemma Dale - Site Director Sitel St. Catharines regarding the hiring of 200 at home workers
