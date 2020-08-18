SIU clear Niagara Regional Police officer in Welland arrest
The SIU has cleared a Niagara Regional Police officer in the arrest of man in Welland.
On the evening of January 18th, 2020, a 38-year-old man was arrested inside his home.
He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a concussion and an old fracture.
The SIU was called in to investigate the officers' actions.
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and concussion.
