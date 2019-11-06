SIU clears Niagara cop in 406 crash
The province's Special Investigations Unit has ruled there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against an officer after a 20 year old driver crashed his vehicle after a a short police pursuit.
It happened March 16th when the driver hit a retaining wall while trying to exit the 406 onto Fourth Avenue in St. Catharines.
Police tried to stop the vehicle as part of their regular radar enforcement when the driver took off.
The driver of the car suffered spinal injuries that required surgery.
A 21 year old passenger suffered facial injuries.
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019