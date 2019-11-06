SIU clears Niagara cop in 406 crash

The province's Special Investigations Unit has ruled there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges against an officer after a 20 year old driver crashed his vehicle after a a short police pursuit.

It happened March 16th when the driver hit a retaining wall while trying to exit the 406 onto Fourth Avenue in St. Catharines.

Police tried to stop the vehicle as part of their regular radar enforcement when the driver took off.

The driver of the car suffered spinal injuries that required surgery.

A 21 year old passenger suffered facial injuries.