SIU clears Niagara police after suspect injured during arrest

The Provinces Special Investigations Unit has cleared Niagara Regional Police officers after a man was injured during an arrest.

Back on May 30 NRP officers showed up to a home in Fort Erie to arrest a man wanted in a child pornography investigation.

The man was handcuffed and taken into custody but in the process was injured.

He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with rib fractures.

SIU Director Joseph Martino says there was not enough evidence to prove the officer involved used excessive force in the arrest.

The SIU has closed the investigation.