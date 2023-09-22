SIU clears Niagara police in death of 35 year old St. Catharines man

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Niagara Regional Police officers after a 35 year old man died in St. Catharines.

Back on May 24 police were called to a home near Cushman Road and Welland Avenue for a possible domestic dispute.

The SIU investigation says that when police arrived there was a man outside in medical distress.

The investigation goes on to say that the officers, "appreciated that they were dealing with a medical issue, and refrained from intervening physically appreciating the risks that could entail and knowing the paramedics were moments away."

The man was pronounced dead after being transported to hospital.

SIU Director Joseph Martino determined there were no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man's death.

