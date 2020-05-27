SIU clears Niagara Regional Police in Walmart arrest

Niagara Regional Police officers will not be facing charges after an SIU investigation into an arrest last year.

On November 17th, 2019 police were called to the Vansickle Road Walmart just before 1 p.m. in regards to an unwanted man with a U-Haul truck acting strangely.

After the man was taken to the ground and cuffed, officers noticed the 35 year old was bleeding heavily from a cut under his right eye.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with facial fractures and found to be under the influence of crystal methamphetamine.

The SIU has wrapped up their investigation stating while the injury was a result of the arrest, the level of force was reasonably necessary as the man was 'violently resisting' arrest.