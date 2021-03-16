SIU clears Niagara Regional Police officers after subduing a patient en route to hospital

The Special Investigations Unit is clearing Niagara Regional Police officers after a patient they had subdued in an ambulance later died in hospital.

The incident began on January 13th when paramedics arrived at a Fort Erie home where a man was experiencing medical distress.

The man had undergone heart surgery the day before and had been sent home, but was experiencing pain and lightheadedness.

He told paramedics he was having trouble breathing and had taken too much methadone.

When paramedics began to transport the man to hospital in the ambulance, he became agitated and hit one of them in the head with his elbow.

The paramedics pulled over and waited for police to subdue the patient by handcuffing both his arms to the stretcher.

The man's condition worsened en route to the hospital and although he was taken to the emergency department, he died later that day.

SIU director Joseph Martino rules there are no indications of undue force and says the use of restraints was necessary to allow the paramedics to do their job.