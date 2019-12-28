SIU ends investigation into pursuit ending with crash into Niagara Falls building

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ended a probe into a police pursuit which ended with a vehicle crashing into a building in Niagara Falls earlier this year.



It dates back to June 27th, when Ontario Provincial Police began pursuing a BMW that was reported stolen in Burlington.



After stopping the vehicle in Burlington the driver fled, heading toward Niagara on the QEW, and getting into several crashes.



After arriving in Niagara the BMW was travelling southbound on Drummond Road when it struck a police vehicle, then another vehicle before crashing into a building.



A 34-year-old woman inside the building was injured as a result of the collision, and was taken to hospital for treatment.



SIU interim director Joseph Martino's report says he reviewed the injured woman’s injuries, which included a cut on one leg that required nine stitches, and is satisfied that does not meet the serious injury threshold of the SIU’s mandate.