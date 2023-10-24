SIU investigating after 48 year old shot and killed by police in St. Catharines

A man has been shot and killed after an interaction with Niagara police.

It all started at 9 p.m. last night when officers were called to a home on Melody Trail near Arthur Street in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say an interaction took place when they arrived and the 48 year old man was shot and killed.

The provinces Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate and is now investigating.

The SIU says the preliminary investigation suggests that when police were at the front door of the home the man approached with a knife.

They add that two officers shot the man.

A post mortem is scheduled for tomorrow

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php