SIU investigating after 54-yr-old woman falls from QEW overpass in Niagara

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a woman fell from a QEW overpass in St. Catharines.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances surrounding the serious injuries suffered by a 54-year-old woman after she fell from an overpass on the QEW at Niagara Street yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 3:35 p.m. Sunday for a woman in distress.

Niagara Regional Police Service officers and paramedics responded, and officers had a brief interaction with the woman.

The woman fell to the ground below and was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed with serious injuries.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including cellphone or dashcam video, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call the Affected Persons Program General Referral Line at 1-877-641-1897.