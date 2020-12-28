SIU investigating after suspect shot by Niagara Regional Police on Christmas Day

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a Christmas shooting in St. Catharines.

During the early morning hours, Hamilton Police notified Niagara Regional Police of an assault suspect believed to be in the Grimsby area.

The suspect's vehicle was located in the St. Paul Street West and Vansickle Road area of St. Catharines just before 3 a.m.

Officers used a stop stick to bring the vehicle to a halt.

During the ensuing interaction, a 30 year old man was shot by officers and was later transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SIU officials say a knife was located at the scene.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.