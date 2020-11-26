SIU investigating incident in Kawartha Lakes
The Special Investigations Unit says a young boy was killed and a police officer badly injured after an incident in Kawartha Lakes.
Ontario's police watchdog says it happened as a result of an interaction between a man and police.
O-P-P C says the officer suffered critical injuries in the incident.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
