SIU investigating incident on Rykert Street in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police have provided an update on the incident that took place on Rykert Street in St. Catharines.

At approximately 4:30pm, Niagara Regional Police responded to the area of Rykert and Edith Streets following reports of a man armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, an altercation ensued and as a result two officers discharged their firearms and a 56 year old man was shot multiple times.

He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate, and therefore is taking over the investigation.

In a press release, the SIU says five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to this investigation.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.