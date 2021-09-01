SIU investigating Niagara Falls incident involving stun gun use

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident in Niagara Falls.

The SIU report says a stun gun was used on a 43 year old man before he was hospitalized Monday morning.

Preliminary information suggests Niagara Regional Police officers saw a driver trying to flee after hitting the curb on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls and a stun gun was used to help apprehend the man.

The suspect became unresponsive and officers administered Narcan and performed CPR before the man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who may have more information is urged to contact the SIU.