SIU investigating the death of 35-year-old man in St. Catharines
The SIU has been called to investigate the death of a 35-year-old man in St. Catharines.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit says Niagara Regional Police were called to a domestic dispute early this morning, just after 12:30 a.m.
Officers arrived at the home in the area of Cushman Road and Welland Avenue to find a man in medical distress on the front lawn.
Paramedics were called and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
When asked why the SIU was called in when the man was already on the lawn when police arrived, the SIU responded by saying police must immediately notify them whenever there are serious injuries, deaths or allegations of sexual assault involving officials.
"The SIU’s mandate is to investigate the potential criminal liability of the police officials at the scene. The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this particular incident."
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php
