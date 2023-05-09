SIU investigating the death of 57 year old St. Catharines man

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 57-year-old man in St. Catharines.

Back on May 3 Niagara Regional Police were called to a home near Pelham Road and Powerview Avenue to investigate a domestic incident.

The SIU says the officers asked a man to leave the home but he began causing a disturbance outside and after a struggle the man went unconscious.

A few days later, on May 7 the man died in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit says they have assigned three investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php